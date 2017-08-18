The following open houses are scheduled to take place in Princeton on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20. Please contact the real estate agent before attending, and be sure to revisit this page every Friday evening for the complete list of open houses.
188 Cherry Valley Road
$1,399,000
Open House: Sunday
Noon to 2 p.m.
102 Cherry Hill Road
$1,850,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
343 Jefferson Road
$1,349,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
56 Finley Road
$1,399,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
200 Grover Avenue
$970,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
101 Bertrand Drive
$930,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
28 Scott Lane
$924,900
Open House: Saturday
2 to 4 p.m.
125 Crooked Tree Lane
$865,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
62 Herrontown Circle
$860,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
35 Sergeant Street
$818,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
11 Henderson Avenue
$599,000
Open House:
Saturday, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.
