Howell Living History Farm invites the public to celebrate the coming harvest season this Saturday by unearthing a special crop of potatoes that will be donated to the Greater Mercer Food Cooperative. The potatoes were planted April 22 by Howell Farm visitors, volunteers and interns.

Visitors of all ages can join the harvest crew anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., for as long or short a time as they like. Experience is not necessary.

The crew will be led by farm staff, which will use horses or oxen to pull a special plow called a “potato lifter.” Visitors can help by gathering potatoes unearthed by the lifter, and by turning the crank of the farm’s potato grader to sort the potatoes.

Lemonade and cookies will be served to field helpers throughout the day. Parking and admission are free.

Howell Farm is owned by the County of Mercer and maintained by the Mercer County Park Commission. It is located on Valley Road, just off Route 29, in Hopewell Township. The GPS address is 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township.

For more information, call the farm office at (609) 737-3299 or visit howellfarm.org.