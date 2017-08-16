Construction to replace the Cranbury Road bridge over Bear Brook in West Windsor will begin on Monday.

Officials from the Mercer County Department of Transportation and Infrastructure expect the project will take nine months to complete at a cost of almost $4 million.

The Cranbury Road bridge, located between Stobbe Lane and Sunnydale Way, is in poor condition due to substructure defects, according to the county DOT. It has a 48.2 out of 100 functionality rating, which is lower than the minimum standard of 50.

The new bridge will have two 12-foot travel lanes and shoulders and sidewalks on both sides, in addition to bridge railing. It will also have a reinforced concrete deck composite section.

Cranbury Road will be closed to through traffic during the duration of the construction. The detour route from traffic eastbound on Route 571 will be a left turn on Clarksville Road and a left on Cranbury Road. Westbound traffic will turn left on Clarksville Road, right on Route 571 to another right on Cranbury Road.