West Windsor Police have charged a township man with drunk driving and numerous motor vehicle offenses after an accident that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist on July 23.

Killed in the accident, which occurred at about 1 p.m. on Quakerbridge Road south at the traffic signal at the entrance to QuakerBridge Mall near the Firestone tire center, was John Pelc, 55, of Parlin. An unidentified 48-year-old woman from Lawrence Township was also injured and hospitalized.

Police said that 50-year-old Ram R. Thatigutla of West Windsor was driving his 2013 Mercedes Benz 350 southbound on Quakerbridge Road in the left lane when he struck the rear of a 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by the Lawrence Township woman. Thatigutla’s vehicle then continued on and struck a 2003 Yamaha XV1 Motorcycle driven by Pelc, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses told police that shortly after the collision, Thatigutla attempted to flee on foot down Quakerbridge Road south and made it several hundred feet before collapsing on the concrete median. He was then detained by several bystanders.

According to police reports, one of the witnesses asked Thatigula if he was alright, and he allegedly responded, “I’m wasted.”

Authorities said that while investigating the incident, police found a partially consumed bottle of pineapple vodka in Thatigutla’s vehicle.

Thatigutla was taken to the hospital for treatment and later sent to the Mercer County Jail. In addition to DWI, he was also charged with death by auto, assault by auto, leaving the scene of a fatal collision and having an open alcoholic beverage container in his car.

During a detention hearing on Aug. 1, Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw ruled that Thatigutla would remain jailed in pretrial custody.

During the detention hearing, James Scott, assistant Mercer County prosecutor, said it is estimated that seven ounces of the pineapple vodka had been consumed. He also said that investigation turned up surveillance footage of Thatigutla buying the vodka at a local liquor store about an hour before the crash.

This isn’t the first time Thatigutla has been accused of drunk driving. Scott said that he was pulled over in Ohio on July 2, for suspected driving while intoxicated. In 2007, Thatigutla received a probationary sentence for a driving under the influence case in New Jersey.

Plainsboro

Criminal mischief. A resident of Hampshire Drive reported on July 7 that during his two-week vacation, unknown actors had placed nails and screws beneath the tires of two vehicles he had left parked at his residence, causing two flat tires on his 2005 Volkswagen Jetta.­ Additionally, he observed a screw placed on the rear tire of his 1999 Volkswagen 470.

Management at the Ravens Crest complex reported on July 9 that unknown actors had spray painted the word “dead” in red paint on the rear of a building.

A Tamarron Drive resident reported that unknown actors caused $3,000 worth of damage to his 2011 Land Rover parked there between July 11 and 14. Damage included a large dent, broken fog light and scrapes and scratches.

Theft by deception. A Princeton resident was the victim of theft due to check fraud. Police said between July 6 and July 19, the student was searching for a tenant to rent his apartment on Hunters Glen Drive in Plainsboro through tigertrade.com. The victim found a candidate and was sent a check, even though the victim never agreed to have the candidate become a tenant. The victim refunded the candidate through an online deposit, but later found out that the check was fraudulent when he tried to cash it, losing $2,000 of his own money.

DWI arrests. Dashmeet S. Sahi, 22, of West Windsor, was arrested on July 22 on a drunk driving charge. Police said Sahi, who was driving a 2016 Honda Accord, was pulled over for erratic driving on Scudders Mill Road and was found to be intoxicated.

On July 4, Andrea T. Fontanez, 25, of East Windsor, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Police said Fontanez, who was driving a Chevrolet Suburban, was pulled over on Schalks Crossing Road for erratic driving. She was also charged with refusal to submit breath samples as well as reckless and careless driving.

Utpal Brahma, 52, of Burlington, was charged with drunk driving on July 23. Police said his 2016 Hyundai Accent was seen backing into another vehicle near the Courtyard Marriott on Route 1 south and leaving the scene. He was arrested a short time later and found to be intoxicated, police said. Brahma was also charged with reckless and careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to report an accident.

Assault arrest. Robertlee Foster, 23, of Plainsboro, was issued a criminal summons for assault on July 29 at his home in Hunters Glen. Police said Foster punched a counselor in the face, causing a bloody nose and a laceration on the bridge of the nose. He also caused property damage, police said.

Warrant arrest. On July 29, Marissa M. Harvey, 25, of Ewing, was arrested on a $150 traffic warrant out of Ewing. Police said Harvey, who was driving a 2010 Nissan, was pulled over on Route 1 south for a broken rear license plate lamp. The outstanding warrant was discovered during the stop.

West Windsor

Theft. A 71-year-old West Windsor resident reported that a Rolex watch (valued at $8,700) received as an award for 20 years of service had been stolen from Schlumberger on Wallace Road. Police said the victim had placed the watch in a desk drawer when she received it, but when she checked the drawer on June 21, it was gone.

On June 23, a West Windsor man reported that his Mongoose bicycle (valued at $119) had been taken from his home in the Mews at Princeton Junction apartment complex.

A West Windsor resident reported that his bike was stolen while he played basketball at Duck Pond Park on June 12. He had left his K2 bike, valued at $800, unsecured in a grassy area near the court.

A West Windsor resident reported on June 29 that her purse, containing cash, credit cards and identification, was stolen from her car at the Mercer County Park Marina. Police said the driver’s window had been shattered.

Vandalism. A resident of Cranbury Road reported that unknown actors had smashed her vintage mailbox, valued at $250, on June 16 or 17.

Credit card fraud. A Lawrenceville resident reported on June 14 that an unknown actor used her Best Buy credit card on May 17 to purchase a computer for $880 at the store in the Nassau Park Shopping Center.

Drug arrest. John M. Delarosa IV, 18, of Plainsboro, and a 17-year-old male from Belle Mead were arrested on June 28 for possession of under 50 grams of marijuana. Police said that after receiving an alert that the occupants of a Volkswagen Jetta were using CDS, the driver and Delarosa were pulled over for defective brake lights at the intersection of Quakerbridge and Clarksville roads. The marijuana was found during the vehicle stop, police said.

Shoplifting arrest. A 23-year-old Trenton resident and employee of Best Buy in the Nassau Park Shopping Center was arrested for under-ringing merchandise on June 28. Police said that on six occasions, the suspect took new merchandise out of its box, meaning they would be significantly marked down as “open-box” item. He would then sell the discounted items to friends and family, totaling a loss of over $2,000 to Best Buy. Police did not identify the man charged with the crime.

Shoplifting. Police responded on June 20 to Staples in the Windsor Green Shopping Center, where a male suspect concealed three mobile printers in a shipping box. He then paid for the box but not the printers, valued at $448.

Warrant arrest. Shaquan M. Oliver, 21, of New Castle, Delaware, and Lashonda T. Oliver, 45, of Piscataway, were arrested on July 1 after they were found to be wanted on outstanding warrants. Police said the vehicle there were riding in was stopped for speeding on Route 1 north near Harrison Street. Oliver was wanted on a warrant out of Highland Park for $89, and there were two outstanding warrants from East Greenwich for $850 each for Oliver, police said. Both posted bail and were released.

Fugitive arrest. Police responding to a verbal dispute at P.F. Chang’s in MarketFair on June 15 determined that one of the people involved had an outstanding warrant from Hamilton for $350. Maurqice Purnell, 23, of Trenton, was released after posting bail.