Trenton Water Works found elevated levels of lead in drinking water in some Mercer County homes and buildings, according to a notice mailed to customers.

Trenton Water Works, a company that provides water to Trenton as well as parts of Ewing, Hamilton, Lawrence and Hopewell, did not say where the lead was found or how much lead was discovered in the water. The notice was mailed to customers earlier this week.

Elevated lead levels were discovered in 17 locations that receive their drinking water from Trenton Water Works, according to a statement from Hamilton Mayor Kelly Yaede.

“We do not know at this time if any of the sites with elevated lead levels were located in Hamilton,” Yaede said. “However, the number of sites with elevated levels required that this notification to be sent to every Trenton Water Works customer.”

Yaede said the company did not contact town officials to alert them of the elevated lead levels, and she first learned about the issue after residents began receiving the notice in the mail. The township’s health officer is currently working with the state Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the implications of the elevated lead levels.

While Trenton Water Works provides water for residents in five Mercer County towns, it is unclear at this time which towns tested positive for elevated lead levels. It is also unclear if the water tested higher than the Environmental Protection Agency’s “action plan” of 15 parts per billion. According to the EPA, if drinking water tests higher than 15 parts per billion, then additional testing and remediation is required.

Lead enters drinking water primarily due to corrosion of materials containing lead in the water distribution system and household plumbing, according to the Trenton Water Works notice. This includes service line pipes—pipes connecting houses and buildings to the water mains—made of lead, lead-based solder used to join copper pipe, and brass and chrome-brass faucets.

Testing water for lead contamination is typically a multi-layered process, with multiple tests done to determine if there is lead in water, and if so, where the lead is coming from. Once companies determine if the lead is coming from a service line or a fixture within a building, they can begin work to remove the source of the lead.

Trenton Water Works is in the preliminary stages of implementing a corrosion control study, which will help reduce lead levels by identifying problem areas.

Most household filters do not remove lead, but there are other ways to reduce exposure to lead in drinking water. According to the notice, residents should let their water run from the tap for roughly 15-30 seconds before using it for drinking or cooking.

Trenton Water Works also recommends using cold water for cooking, as hot water can dissolve lead quicker than cold water.

The notice urged customers to call Trenton Water Works at (609) 989-3640 or visit their website for more information. For additional information on reducing lead exposure at home, visit the EPA’s website.