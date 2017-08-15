The West Windsor Arts Council recently held a reorganization meeting for organization’s board of trustees, electing officers and welcoming new members.

Kerri Hamm was reelected board president. She has been involved with the Arts Council as a volunteer for the past eight years, including Fundraising Committee chair. Professionally, Hamm has worked in the reinsurance industry for 15 years. She is a senior vice president and client manager in the reinsurance division of Munich Reinsurance in Plainsboro.

Jasmine Dadlani, who was elected vice president, has been a volunteer for WWAC for more than four years, serving in various capacities for the annual gala fundraiser and consulting on marketing needs for the center. She is a senior vice president and director of brand planning at Cramer-Krasselt in New York, an independent advertising agency. She also serves as the student program chair for Maurice Hawk elementary school. She has lived in West Windsor for more than a decade.

Brenda Mikeo, who continues as secretary for the organization, works as business manager at the Princeton University Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment within the School of Engineering and Applied Science. Mikeo has more than 15 years of experience working in academic and nonprofit environments. She previously served as a business analyst for the Princeton University library system, controller at McCarter Theatre Center and accountant for Opera New Jersey.

James Puglia, while not a board member, was elected as treasurer. Puglia graduated from The College of New Jersey with a major in finance and a minor in marketing. After school, he began his career at Munich Reinsurance as a reinsurance accounting analyst and then joined the client management community as a client analyst in 2014. In his current role, he analyzes client financials and supports client management’s business development and marketing efforts.

Other current WWAC board members include:

Lovepreet Buttar, a manager at Mercadien CPAs and a member of the firm’s Nonprofit Services Group. A chartered global management accountant, Lovepreet is a member of the American Institute and New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants and licensed to practice in New Jersey.

Gary Chun has been on the WWAC board for four years and is a member of the WWAC Internal Affairs Committee. He is an attorney working in-house in the legal department of a publicly traded company, supporting its drug development services division. He has previously provided pro-bono legal services to the Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts in New York City.

Krupali Desai is a member of the External Affairs Committee and has chaired several past gala events. Desai is a marketing strategic partner at Munich Reinsurance. Previously she was the global marketing director at Impact Unlimited and held senior account management positions at several global advertising agencies, such as McCann Worldwide/MRM Princeton and Ferrara & Company. She has been a resident of West Windsor for the last 10 years and her daughter, Aryana, has been taking classes at the WWAC for the last three years.

Doreen Garelick currently serves on the WWAC Governance Committee and previously held the position of secretary. Garelick was a health care attorney for 27 years and was recently the chief compliance and ethics officer at Bristol-Myers Squibb. She is an amateur mixed media artist, studied graphic design through continuing education at the School of Visual Arts in New York and performed research to support a publication about the potential hazards to artists from working with art and craft materials.

Peter Ligeti, the chair of the WWAC Internal Affairs Committee, has nearly 40 years of combined commercial banking, private equity and management consulting experience. During his years with MHT, Investech, Beuret, KVMH and Syker corporations, Ligeti managed all phases of financing from commercial lending to multinational enterprises and sourcing, structuring and negotiating investments in private growth companies to managing exit strategies (including sales and IPOs) through several business cycles.

Leaving the board after several terms are Lisa Weil and Karen Schoenitz. Weil was a member of the external affairs committee, a founding member, and a past president of the board. Schoenitz was the chair of the governance committee, a past vice president and served on the exhibits committee for five years.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the WWAC can contact Aylin Green, executive director, at exdir@westwindsorarts.org or visit westwindsorarts.org/volunteer.

For information on the WWAC and the West Windsor Arts Center, go to westwindsorarts.org, call (609) 716.1931, or email info@westwindsorarts.org.

Hamilton named N.J. Bar committee chair

Ayesha Hamilton, West Windsor councilwoman and attorney, has been named as the chair of the Solo/Small Firm Section of the New Jersey State Bar Association.

She was selected at the 2017 NJSBA Annual Conference in May. More than 70 percent of the lawyers registered to practice in New Jersey work in solo practice or in small firms with less than 10 attorneys.

As chair, Hamilton will focus her efforts on supporting the state’s solo and small firm attorneys in the growth of their businesses.

The Solo/Small Firm Section offers a variety of venues and opportunities, including dialogue with in person meetings, webinars, retreats and a one-day conference to bring practitioners from North and South Jersey together for business development and education.

Deaths

Helen Catherine Mikolajczyk Oertel, 87, of West Windsor, died on Aug. 2. Born in Newark, Helen was a member of St. Gregory the Great Roman Catholic Church in Robbinsville for 64 years, where she volunteered and was the treasurer of the senior club for 11 years.

She retired from McGraw-Hill after 28 years as a keypunch operator.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Lloyd W. Oertel Sr.; and her children, Debra Walker, Cindy Boyden, Lloyd Jr. Oertel, and Tom Oertel.

Lydia Ceraso Hulbirt, 92, of Lawrenceville, and a former resident of Plainsboro, died on July 27.

Born in Princeton, she resided in Plainsboro for many years until returning to Princeton, and eventually, St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Lawrenceville where she was affectionately known as the “Cat Lady.” Hirlbirt volunteered at the library, taught Sunday School and also volunteered at the Princeton Senior Resource Center. Survivors include her children, Dana Hulbirt, Linda Pesce and Kevin Hulbirt.

William F. Nielsen Jr., 54, of Salem, died on Aug. 8. Survivors include his son, Jordan Nielsen, of Plainsboro.

Patrick Thomas Marchbank, 18, of Black Forest, Colorado, died on Aug. 6. Survivors include his maternal grandfather, Tony Dowling of Princeton Junction.

Edwin Lewis Hanson, 89, of Eastham, Massachusetts, died on July 31. Survicors include his daughter Jennifer W. Hanson of Plainsboro.