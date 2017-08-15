Our small rock garden in our back yard has been vandalized. Several rocks have been stolen and one smashed into small pieces. The perennials are gone. The smashed rock was broken on purpose by someone. This is not destruction by animals, but people, probably young people.

I cannot conceive of adults entering someone else’s yard to do this. We are a kind and sharing community, and we do not teach our children to destroy other people’s property. It is a small rock garden but means the world to us. Please share with your children the idea that destruction can cause pain to others.

I remain hopeful that this destruction will not recur once people realize that they have caused pain to others. I continue to have faith in the goodness of people in West Windsor.

— Michele Bouchard, West Windsor