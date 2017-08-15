My position on the proposed solar energy project has been misrepresented by a fellow council member. So, let me set the record straight.

The council recently debated the best use of the land along Everett Drive across from the municipal complex. The choice was between installing unattractive solar panels of financially questionable value, or reserving this undeveloped land for recreational purposes, as I have suggested. I voted to postpone any decision until after the new mayor takes office, not because I am anti-solar or anti-environment, but so that the new administration will have an opportunity to evaluate all options for this central piece of township property.

During my nine-year tenure as president of the school board, I built a distinguished record on environmental issues in general and solar energy in particular. The school district completed two successful solar projects on the roofs of both high schools South and North. Although the district did incur upfront costs, the taxpayers have recovered all their investments. For the rest of their useful life, the solar panels will help reduce taxes for all West Windsor and Plainsboro residents.

A further project to put solar roofs on seven other schools was proposed under my leadership. When the cost-benefit analysis was not favorable, the projects were shelved without calling anyone “anti-environment.”

As your councilman for the past three years, I’ve demonstrated that I am not afraid of asking questions—whether of the mayor, the affordable housing attorneys or the Howard Hughes Corporation. I have always kept my questions and criticisms focused on issues, not personalities. In the coming years, as the township faces tough decisions about affordable housing and the Howard Hughes Corporation’s proposal, our township needs a leader who is not afraid to thoroughly review any proposal and is open to considering all alternatives. My record demonstrates, I am that kind of leader.

As member and president of the school board, I worked with over 30 school board members over 12 years without once inquiring what their political affiliation or philosophy was. I handled many difficult issues, and did not once attack board members who disagreed with me. I hope to bring the same tone to the township’s administration as the mayor of West Windsor.

It’s up to the voters of West Windsor to decide what type of government they want: one based on open debate and collaboration to reach the best solutions for our township, or one in which council members sustain personal attacks when they question unproven assumptions or consider alternative proposals.

Together with council candidates Virginia Manzari and incumbent Linda Geevers, I am standing up for West Windsor, on a platform of ideas, not ideology. Please join us in debating all the issues facing West Windsor and in finding creative solutions that benefit all of us.

— Hemant Marathe

Marathe is a member of West Windsor Council and is running for mayor in the Nov. 7 municipal election.