Mayors from two Mercer County towns have released public statements condemning the violence at a white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Monday, Ewing Mayor Bert Steinmann released a statement on the Ewing website in response to this weekend’s events.

“We are deeply saddened by the deaths and injuries that resulted from this weekend’s tragic events in Charlottesville, Virginia,” Steinmann said. “We condemn all acts of intolerance and denounce the racism, antisemitism and bigotry that gave rise to the demonstrations and violence.”

Steinmann added that it is critical that “we respect the dignity of all individuals and act only with civility. There is no place in Ewing Township, or America, for the display of hate and violence we saw in Charlottesville.”

Trenton Mayor Eric E. Jackson released a statement on his Facebook page on Sunday.

The statement read, “I am deeply saddened and troubled by the deadly violence that broke out this weekend in Virginia. The car that plowed through a group of civilians appears to be an act of domestic terrorism. If that proves true, I fully support state and federal officials to pursue the offender with the full force and extent of the law.

“My sincere condolences go out to the families and communities who experienced loss. In a sense, we are all suffering from the actions of the white nationalists who led the demonstration. Their racist behavior touches all of our lives and our hearts.

“I want to reassure the residents of Trenton that my administration values every citizen of this great city. We reaffirm our commitment to respect, justice, and equality and denounce those rallying for hate and division and expressing bigotry. As we continue to advance social and economic progress for people of color and women, we shall not be deterred by the evil deeds on display in the great state of Virginia. I am praying for those lives ended by the violence, and I am steadfast in my commitment to advancing racial equality and doing what we can to stand against and defeat hatred. Are you with me?”