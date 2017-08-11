The following open houses are scheduled to take place in Princeton on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13. Please contact the real estate agent before attending, and be sure to revisit this page every Friday evening for the complete list of open houses.
22 Paul Robeson Place
$1,825,000
Open House: Saturday
Noon to 2 p.m.
Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty
188 Cherry Valley Road
$1,399,000
Open House: Sunday
Noon to 2 p.m.
64 Farrand Road
$1,835,000
Open House: Saturday
1 to 3 p.m.
42 Christopher Drive
$1,499,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
743 Prospect Avenue
$1,485,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
252 Terhune Road
$1,289,000
Open House: Sunday
1:30 to 4 p.m.
48 Dorann Avenue
$1,150,000
Open House: Saturday
Noon to 3 p.m.
62 Herrontown Circle
$860,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
3 Hornor Lane
$650,000
Open House: Sunday
1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
28 Mountain Avenue
$615,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
