The following open houses are scheduled to take place in Princeton on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13. Please contact the real estate agent before attending, and be sure to revisit this page every Friday evening for the complete list of open houses.

22 Paul Robeson Place

$1,825,000

Open House: Saturday

Noon to 2 p.m.

Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty

188 Cherry Valley Road

$1,399,000

Open House: Sunday

Noon to 2 p.m.

64 Farrand Road

$1,835,000

Open House: Saturday

1 to 3 p.m.

42 Christopher Drive

$1,499,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

743 Prospect Avenue

$1,485,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

252 Terhune Road

$1,289,000

Open House: Sunday

1:30 to 4 p.m.

48 Dorann Avenue

$1,150,000

Open House: Saturday

Noon to 3 p.m.

62 Herrontown Circle

$860,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

3 Hornor Lane

$650,000

Open House: Sunday

1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

28 Mountain Avenue

$615,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

