The Rutgers Master Gardeners of Mercer County will host a program on lawn renovation and establishment on Aug. 22, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The program will be held at Rutgers Cooperative Extension, 930 Spruce Street, Lawrence.

Early September is the best—but not the only—time to seed your lawn, according to Mercer County horticulturist Barbara J. Bromley, who will present information on repairing lawn damage.

Learn how to prepare lawns for seeding, how to select the appropriate grass seed and how to restore lawns effectively. Soil test mailers will be available for purchase so you can determine how much (if any) fertilizer or lime is needed for the lawn. Preregistration is recommended. Sign up by email at rmgofmcprograms@gmail.com or call the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Mercer County at (609) 989-6830.

The Master Gardeners of Mercer County is a volunteer educational outreach program of Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Rutgers Master Gardeners participate in many volunteer programs throughout the county, as well as answer home horticulture questions through their Rutgers Master Gardener Helpline, (609) 989-6853.

For more information on the Rutgers Master Gardener program, the Mercer Educational Gardens or other extension educational programs, contact Rutgers Cooperative Extension at (609) 989-6830 or visit the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Mercer County website at mgofmc.org.