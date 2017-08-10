The Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed Association is hosting their annual Butterfly Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Watershed Reserve in Hopewell Township.

The Butterfly Festival is the Watershed’s largest annual educational event, focusing on the importance of maintaining the delicate balance between humans and their environment. The family-oriented day has grown to be a major regional event, attracting more than 3,000 visitors.

This year’s festival includes new games and activities for the whole family. Prepare for an obstacle course and dunk tank, hay rides, nature walks and the popular Butterfly and Bug Parade. Take tours of the exhibits, the famed insect zoo and the Kate Gorrie Butterfly House.

Kick back in the beer garden with refreshments by Riverhorse Brewing Co. and Jersey Cider Works, or cool off in the misting tent with some Kona Ice while you watch a blacksmith demonstration.

Drop in for a quick book reading and get a glimpse of some critters. The Watershed Reserve will be jam-packed with alpacas, kittens, a skunk, hissing cockroaches and the world’s most photogenic turtles. Don’t miss out on the games, crafts and artwork from local vendors throughout the festival.

The day will feature new ways in which the Watershed trying to fulfill its mission to protect the environment and clean water. Lavern ways to participate in the process of keeping earth green and see examples of planet-friendly choices to help support greener-living.

Many local crafts, products and feature exhibitors and contributors will be on hand, with many types of art, crafts, photography, sculpture, etc. Dance to live music all day with the Ballycastle Band, the Dadz, Giana Lynn and Frances Catherine.

Enjoy food for purchase from Antimo’s Italian Kitchen, Four Daughters Franks, Mama Dude’s, Blossom’s Sassa Bienne, Maddalena’s Cheesecake, Nina’s Waffles & Sweets, among others.

For more information, visit thewatershed.org/butterfly-festival.