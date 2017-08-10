For the third consecutive year, Hamilton Township is hosting a Clear the Shelter event in an effort to find suitable forever homes for the cats and dogs currently being housed at the township’s animal shelter.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Hamilton Township Animal Shelter—located at 2100 Sylvan Ave., Hamilton—between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Clear the Shelter is a national pet adoption drive hosted by NBC and Telemundo. Since 2015, more than 73,000 pets across the nation have been adopted thanks to the Clear the Shelters effort. In Hamilton alone, 38 pets were adopted from the shelter during Clear the Shelter events.

Mayor Kelly Yaede—herself a proud owner of a yellow Labrador—hopes this year will be another success.

“Our goal is to find forever homes for as many of our shelter pets as we can,” Yaede said. “So if your family is looking for a loving pet, please come out and join us on Aug. 19.”

During the event, the Hamilton Township Patriotic Committee will be collecting donations for an upcoming project to recognize military working dogs that have served the nation. Township officials plan to install a memorial to the military working dogs near the dog park in Veterans Park.

For more information about the event, visit cleartheshelters.com or hamiltonnj.com/animalshelter.