Two men and a woman were arrested last night after police broke up a robbery at gunpoint at the AT&T Store in West Windsor.

According to police, officers responded to calls reporting an armed robbery in progress at the store, located at the Penns Neck Circle on Route 1, around 8 p.m.

Police said two employees were in the process of closing the store when the suspects entered and forced them at gunpoint into the rear storage room. The victims were tied up with zipties around their ankles and wrists, positioned with their hands behind their backs.

Police arrived at the scene while the robbery was in progress and in time to apprehend two of the suspects—Gregory T. Smith, 53, and Benjamin Green, 47, both of Philadelphia—as they exited the store’s rear storage room.

Police reported finding two loaded handguns, one of which had two hollow-point bullets, which are altered to cause the bullet to expand upon entering a target in order to inflict more damage.

As police officers were apprehending Smith and Green at the AT&T store, a third suspect was trying to escape.

Police said Tyreane D. Tucker-Bown, 44, of Orange, was driving a black Chevrolet Equinox with an obscured—and later determined to be fake—Pennsylvania license plate. Officers saw the car leave the parking lot when they first arrived on the scene, and Officer James Collins pursued the vehicle as it traveled northbound on Route 1 into Plainsboro Township.

Collins, who was driving a fully marked patrol car, tried to stop the vehicle, but Tucker-Brown immediately attempted to elude the officer, police said, adding that Tucker-Brown operated the vehicle in a highly aggressive manner while she weaved in and out of lanes through moderate traffic.

Tucker-Brown exited Route 1 at Scudders Mill Road, continued onto the Route 1 overpass and entered Route 1 south back into West Windsor. She then turned abruptly westbound onto Carnegie Center Boulevard past Canal Pointe Boulevard and continued northbound onto Heritage Boulevard. The Chevrolet came to a stop on Heritage Boulevard at Federal Court where Officer Daniel Latham—who had been working an extra duty traffic assignment on Canal Pointe Boulevard—took custody of Tucker-Brown without incident.

Afterward, the Chevrolet Equinox caught on fire due to the extreme and intense driving by Tucker-Brown, police said. West Windsor Emergency Services extinguished the fire with help from Station No. 44.

Tucker-Brown, Smith and Green were all charged with robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. Tucker-Brown is facing additional charges of eluding law enforcement and a number of motor vehicle summonses.

The three suspects were sent to the Mercer County Jail pending bail hearings at Mercer County Superior Court.

A total of 15 West Windsor Police officers, including Chief Robert Garofolo, were involved in responding to and investigating the incident.