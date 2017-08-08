This year marks the centennial of America’s entrance into World War I, and the Old Barracks Museum is celebrating the anniversary with a digital exhibit.

The exhibit, entitled ‘Necessary and Proper for the Public Good,’ highlights the use of the Old Barracks building by the Trenton Chapter of the American Red Cross during the war. It can be accessed online at barracks.org.

By the time America entered World War I, the conflict had been raging in parts of the world for almost three years. The Red Cross steadily increased its efforts to provide aid and support, even before the United States entered the war.

Women accepted the task of Red Cross work with honor and determination. When called upon to help with the war effort, the women of Trenton, through community volunteerism within the Old Barracks Association and the Red Cross, selflessly provided supplies and a willing workforce to the cause.

The women of the Old Barracks Association did not hesitate to offer the building to the Red Cross for its war work, and wasted no time in organizing and volunteering. The enthusiasm with which Trentonians served was truly a credit to the city, and the digital exhibit honors a part of Trenton’s altruistic and patriotic past.

For more information about the exhibit or the Old barracks Museum, visit barracks.org or call 609-396-1776. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors, and free for active duty military personnel, members of the Old Barracks Association and children 5 and under. The Old Barracks Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday.