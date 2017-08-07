Hopewell Township Democrats have endorsed Michael Ruger for township committee in the upcoming November election.

Ruger stepped forward after longtime Hopewell Township Committee member and former Mayor Vanessa Sandom announced she will not seek re-election in 2017.

“Vanessa has been a tireless and tremendous advocate for the Township,” Ruger said. “It is an honor to run in her place.”

Ruger will join Mayor Kevin D. Kuchinski, who is running for re-election, on the Democratic ticket.

“I am honored to be one of the Democratic Party’s candidates for Township Committee,” Ruger said. “I look forward to building on the progress we’ve made to rein in out-of-control spending and keep taxes under control, and to protect our community from over-development. I look forward to talking more with local residents in the days ahead, and to ensuring their voices are being represented on the committee.”

Ruger has lived in the Harbourton section of Hopewell Township since 1998. He and his wife, Tracy Vogler, have three children.

Ruger is a graduate of Penn State and has a law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center. He is currently vice president of government affairs at Comcast. He is a member of the Hopewell Township Finance Advisory Committee and the environmental commission.

“We are proud to support Michael Ruger’s campaign for Township Committee,” Ray Disch, Democratic committee chair, said. “His family has long ties to the community and he understands the importance of protecting the valley’s rural character and fighting to keep municipal taxes lower.”