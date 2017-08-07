McCarter Theatre Center will celebrate the start of its 2017-2018 season with its annual community-wide block party on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. on the front lawn of McCarter’s Matthews Theatre.

College Road will be closed-off between Alexander Road and University Place druing the event, which will give families an extended area to play, eat and enjoy the day. This event is free, and a rain date is set for Thursday, Aug. 24.

The afternoon will feature live music from the Philadelphia Jazz Orchestra, a band comprised of top high school and college jazz musicians in the Greater Philadelphia and New Jersey regions. Other highlights include the opportunity to win prizes, backstage tours, spin art, a photo booth, a beer garden and crafts with Art Sparks.

Attendees will also have access to exclusive ticket offers for season programming, including family-friendly artists and productions of Yamato Drummers of Japan, Cirque Éloize, State Ballet Theatre of Russia’s Sleeping Beauty and McCarter’s annual production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Food and drink can be purchased at the event from local eateries including The Chilly Banana, The Feed Truck, Gil & Bert’s Ice Cream, Jammin’ Crepes, Maddalena’s Cheesecake & Catering, Mediterra Restaurant and Taverna, Mobile Mardi Gras Food Truck, My Four Suns, Nomad Pizza, Oink & Moo BBQ, Surf and Turf Food Truck, Tico’s Eatery/Juice Bar, and Tower Dogs Food Truck.

For more information, visit mccarter.org or call 609-258-2787. McCarter Theatre Center is located at 91 University Place in Princeton.