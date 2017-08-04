The following open houses are scheduled to take place in Princeton on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6. Please contact the real estate agent before attending, and be sure to revisit this page every Friday evening for the complete list of open houses.

502 Cherry Valley Road

$1,550,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

302 Christopher Drive

$1,500,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

743 Prospect Avenue

$1,485,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

343 Jefferson Road

$1,349,000

Open House:

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday: 1 to 4 p.m.

10 Sergeant Street

$1,299,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

42 Harris Road

$1,269,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

119 Saint Clair Court

$750,000

Open House: Saturday

1 to 3 p.m.

