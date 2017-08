1 of 19

The Lawrence Township Police Division celebrated National Night Out with live music, a cookout, and plenty of family-friendly activities. The event was held on Tuesday on the grounds of the municipal building.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, better places to live. It draws in more than 37 million people from 10,000 communities across North America every year.