Now through Aug. 10, work by artist Vandana Nanda and her students is on display at the Plainsboro Recreation Center.

The artists range in age from young children to adult artists. All of the artists are students of Nanda, a graphic designer and photographer. Nanda’s work and background in art includes seascapes, landscapes, florals, abstracts, portraits, digital art and more.

“I have been teaching art for nearly five years, and it has been a rewarding and exhilarating journey to see the progress of my students,” Nanda said.

To view her artwork, visit vxpressionsphotography.com or vxpressions.com.

The gallery is open for viewing in the Plainsboro Recreation Center—located at 641 Plainsboro Road—through Thursday, Aug. 10. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.