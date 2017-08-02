A summer tradition returns to Washington Crossing Open Air Theatre when The Wizard of Oz takes the stage. Set to run for three weekends, the beloved musical will begin on Friday, Aug. 4 and continue through Sunday, Aug. 20.

Based on the popular children’s book by L. Frank Baum and made famous by the MGM film starring Judy Garland, The Wizard of Oz is a musical adventure centered on Dorothy Gale, a young girl unhappy with her drab existence on her aunt and uncle’s dusty Kansas farm. Dorothy yearns to travel “over the rainbow” to a different world, and she gets her wish when a tornado whisks her and her little dog, Toto, to the land of Oz. As Dorothy and Toto head down the Yellow Brick Road, they befriend a Scarecrow, a Tin Man and a Cowardly Lion.

This year, the role of Dorothy will be shared by two young actresses, TaylorRae Carter of Lambertville, and Makenna Stergion of Yardley, Pennsylvania. The cast includes the return of David McCloughan as the Cowardly Lion, Joan Hoffman as the Wicked Witch of the West and David Whiteman as Professor Marvel and the Wizard of Oz.

The production will be performed on Friday, Aug. 4, Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The show returns for two more weekends of performances on Aug. 11, 12, and 13 and Aug. 18, 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to shows at the Open Air Theatre can be purchased at the box office one half hour prior to any performance. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 12 and under, and $12 for seniors.

The Washington Crossing Open Air Theatre is located inside Washington Crossing State Park at 455 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road in Titusville. For more information, visit downtownpac.com.