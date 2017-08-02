Lori Morris has been named the new executive director of LifeTies, Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides care and services to youth in crisis due to sexual orientation, gender, abuse, neglect, homelessness and various health issues including HIV/AIDS, Lupus and diabetes.

Morris was co-founder and the first executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Mercer County, which was established in 2000. In 2011, CASA of Burlington and CASA of Mercer Counties merged and Morris served as the director for both programs. Under her leadership, the programs became well established in the family court system and over 200 volunteer advocates served over 320 foster youth annually.

She is also co-chair of the Mercer County Youth Homeless committee and is a member of the New Jersey Task Force on Child Abuse and Neglect Staffing and Oversight Review Subcommittee. In addition, she served as co-chair of the National CASA Performance Measurement Committee.

“Dr. Morris’ professional history shows her commitment to children and youth at risk, while her vision for youth, skills, external relationships and leadership ability will help to ensure that LifeTies continues to grow and broaden its community and statewide impact,” president of LifeTies Board of Trustees Bryan Baugh said.

Morris holds a Ph.D. in sociology from Northwestern University and an undergraduate degree from Smith College. Prior to her career as executive director, she worked as a research scientist at Educational Testing Service, and was a consultant for New Jersey Administrative Office of the Courts and Princeton University Center for Arts and Cultural Policy.

“I have always admired the work done at LifeTies,” Morris said. “Throughout their 35 history, they have been cutting edge in identifying and providing needed services for the most vulnerable youth in New Jersey.”

LifeTies was the first in the country to open a group home for adolescent youth and their children infected with HIV/AIDS due to unprotected sex. They were also the first in the state to create a home that specializes in serving LGBTQI youth.

“LifeTies creates an environment for the youth that celebrates diversity regarding sexual orientation, religion and ethnicity,” Morris said. “During the two decades I’ve spent advocating for the needs of foster youth, it is evident that the older youth— especially those with emotional, medical or behavioral challenges—are the most vulnerable. LifeTies provides a nurturing, holistic and supportive approach in working with the youth so they can become positive and productive members of our communities. I am thrilled to work with LifeTies’ dynamic board and staff to provide critical services for these youth.”

LifeTies currently has four programs. Triad House is a 24-hour residential group home for teenagers ages 16-21 with emotional, medical and behavioral challenges. Rainbow House is a 24-hour special needs housing program for female adolescents, ages 12-21, who are medically fragile, pregnant or parenting or struggling with emotional and behavioral challenges. Mary’s Place is a supportive housing program for young adults between the ages of 18-21 that provides scattered site housing in Mercer County. T.I.L.T.—Teenage Independent Living Training—is a mentoring program using volunteers from the community who serve male and female adolescents, ages 15-21.

For more information about LifeTies and their services, visit lifeties.org.