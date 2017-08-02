More than 450 Trenton residents learned the importance of water conservation and hydration during the Greenwood Ave. Farmers Market’s Water Fest on Monday, July 31.

During the free event, children participated in educational activities at water-themed stations around the market and played on a 22-foot water slide.

“Our goal was to promote the importance of getting enough to drink whether adults and kids are playing sports, traveling or just sitting in the sun,” Chelsea Jackson, Greenwood Ave. Farmers Market manager, said.

Activities included various water-themed STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) exhibits, a sand art creation booth, sand stations and games such as fishing for prizes and a water balloon toss. Residents also learned facts about the Delaware River and the dangers of water pollution.

A second water fest is planned for Aug. 31 and will feature a visit from New Jersey native and Olympic medalist Joetta Clark-Diggs.

USDA summer meal program feeds more than 70 children

The Greenwood Ave. Farmers Market continues to offer free USDA summer meals to children. The summer dinner program will run through Aug. 28. The program provides free, healthy meals to Trenton kids ages 18 and under and will continue every Monday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. during the summer. The goal is to help to combat hunger when school is not in session.

“After August 28, we look forward to collaborating with the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen to continue offering free meals through the end of October,” Marissa Davis, project director for New Jersey Partnership for Healthy Kids-Trenton, said.

For the first time this year, meals are also available on site for purchase by adults. “The availability of adult meals allows people of all ages the opportunity to come and enjoy a healthy meal,” Davis said.