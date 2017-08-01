Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees Howard Scott and Harold Brown will perform with the Lowrider Band at the Mercer County Park Festival Grounds Saturday, August 5.

The multi-platinum musicians have performed with some of the greatest R&B and funk hits of the ’70s. They will now take the stage at the festival grounds with their team of musicians.

The Infinity Band, who hail from the Trenton area, will open for the Lowrider Band.

Tickets are on sale now at sunnationalbankcenter.com or by calling (800) 298-4200 for $10 plus service fees. You can also purchase tickets at Mercer Oaks, Princeton Country Club, and Mountain View golf courses for $10 at the Pro Shop.

Tickets the day of the event will be $15 at the door and can be bought at the Ice Skating Center and Festival Grounds box offices. For more information call (609) 443-8560.

For more on the Lowrider Band, go to lowriderband.com.