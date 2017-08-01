Hopewell Valley Youth Football & Cheer Association fall registration is open through Aug. 13. Children from Hopewell, Pennington, Titusville, Princeton, Ewing, Montgomery, Lambertville and other surrounding towns are welcome to register.

In addition to the usual programs, Flag Football will now be offered at the youngest level, ages 4 to 6. There is no weight limit for the flag level.

Tackle football accepts children ages 7 to 14. The fall cheer program is designed for children for ages 4 through 14.

Hopewell Valley Youth Football & Cheer Association is a nonprofit organization that teaches the fundamentals of football and cheer while also providing participants with lessons of teamwork, friendship, leadership and good sportsmanship. HVYF&CA’s philosophy is that athletics and scholastics go hand in hand. For more information, visit hvbulldogsfootball.com.