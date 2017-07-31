This year’s Prudential’s Backpack Challenge collected and donated 150 backpacks to children in need throughout the Trenton area.

Community members, Prudential Financial employees and other local

businesses teamed up to purchase, fill and donate 150 backpacks with school supplies, clothing, toiletries and toys. Participants donated the supplies near the Trenton War Memorial and food court from July 26-28.

The Prudential Backpack Challenge tries to ease the difficult transition for children in foster care with a focus on school readiness and personal care. The drive is a global effort spearheaded by Prudential Financial volunteers from around the country. Supporters have donated more than 75,000 backpacks around the globe since Prudential’s Backpack Challenge began in 1999.

The Trenton event was sponsored by the city of Trenton, office of the Mayor, New

Jersey State Chamber of Commerce, Mercer County Chamber of Commerce,

New Jersey Department of Children and Families and Prudential Financial.