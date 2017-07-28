The Lawrence Township Public School District tied for first place in the Newsletter Category with the Livingston Public School District in the 2017 New Jersey School Public Relations Association School Communication Awards earlier this summer. The awards ceremony was held June 1, 2017 at Arm and Hammer Park.

Lawrence Township Public School District Operations Manager Lana Mueller accepted the award on behalf of the district. NJSPRA member districts submitted two entires of communication publications perpared during the past school year. NJSPRA awarded school public relations professionals in the following categories: Branding, Media Relations—Human Interest, Newsletters, Social Media, Special Interest Publication, Video and Website. Communications professors from Rowan University judged the entries.

Lawrence won for its QuickNews e-newsletter. Submitted newsletters are directed toward external audience, published regularly and sent out regularly to the community.

The district also tied for first in the Marketing, Branding, Image category, for which Mueller submitted a packet of narketing materials that the district gave to each realtor who attended its Realtor Open House in mid-January. The category encompasses all print branding collateral material, like logos, stationery, graphics, advertisements, brochures and more.