Still basking in the success of its annual Hopewell Restaurant Week, held in March, the Hopewell Valley Restaurant Association is doubling down in August with a summer edition that will add a new wrinkle to a proven formula.

Summer Restaurant Week, scheduled for Aug. 7–13, is set to follow a similar format to the spring version. Participating restaurants will offer diners a variety of enticements including seasonally inspired entrées and three-course meals for a special price designed to showcase the talents of their chefs and patissiers.

A new treat for August will be a one-day market where the focus will be on the area farms and farmers who supply much of the food Hopewell’s restaurants depend upon.

The farmers’ market is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the courtyard between Antimo’s Italian Kitchen and PNC Bank, 52 E. Broad St., Hopewell Borough.

“We want to give the surrounding community an idea of what we can do,” said Jeff Kyle, front end and catering manager for Antimo’s. “We want to give people a showcase at a time of year that’s typically slow for the area and emphasize local fresh ingredients as we work to make a fun event.”

Restaurants that have signed on for the week include Antimo’s, The Blue Bottle Café, The Peasant Grill, Brick Farm Market, Brick Farm Tavern, The Brothers Moon, Da’s Kitchen and Catering, Nomad Pizza, the Hopewell Valley Inn and Bistro and Baron Dillon Bar and Grille at the Hopewell Valley Golf and Country Club.

Farms set to take part in the market include Marchese Family Farm, Beechtree Farm, Sansone’s Farm Market and Greenhouse and Cherry Grove Organic Farm. Sponsors for Summer Restaurant Week include Sourland Mountain Spirits, Heartland Payment Systems and Unionville Vineyards, which will also be at the farmers’ market.

More information, including updates and links to the websites of all participants can be found at eatinhopewell.com.