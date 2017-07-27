Lawrence Township’s Growth and Redevelopment Committee is seeking nominations for the 19th Annual Awards Program for Economic Development. The awards are presented each year to businesses, individuals and civic groups that have enhanced the community for job growth, expanded the tax base of the township, built or renovated a structure that improves the quality of life in the community or by participating in local activities that benefit the town and its residents.

Completed forms should be sent to: Andrew Link, township business advocate, Township of Lawrence, 2207 Lawrence Road, Lawrence Township NJ 08648, by fax to (609) 896-0412 or by email to alink@lawrencetwp.com. Additional forms may be downloaded at lawrencetwp.com. All nominations must be received by Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.

The Mayor’s Award for Economic or Community Development is given to a business, civic group, public official or program that deserves special recognition for its outstanding and continual efforts on behalf of the community.

The New Large Business Award recognizes a successful new business (start-up or relocation) established in Lawrence Township during the previous calendar year or the first half of the current calendar year.

The New Small Business Award is given to a small employer, family or individual business that makes a special contribution to Lawrence Township. This category targets a business with 50 or fewer employees that has opened or relocated during previous calendar year or the first half of the current calendar year.

The Business Service Award is presented to a business that has made a significant contribution to the township’s business or civic community.

The Residential Award is given to an individual or organization for building and/or restoring a single or multi-family property of note located within the township’s residential areas.

The New Building/Renovation Award recognizes a new commercial or institutional building or renovation project that enhances its surrounding neighborhood.

The Podmore/Dwyer Historic Award celebrates a business, individual or community organization in Lawrence that promotes preservation of Lawrence Township history and/or has provided an effective educational avenue toward advancing knowledge of the township’s rich history.

The Ralph Copleman Environmental Award recognizes a business, organization, community group or individual for environmentally sustainable practices (for example, minimizing impact on natural resources). This could include how they conduct business, the physical design of their offices or facilities, and/or the goods or services they produce or provide.