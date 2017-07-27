The Lawrence Nature Center’s Family Night series is set to continue in August with five family-friendly programs every Tuesday at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome.

On Aug. 1, Lawrence teacher Jeanne Muzi will teach children how to make musical instruments from recycled materials.

Kids’ Art Night will be held on Aug. 8. Eldridge Park artists Susan Kiley Colavita, Toj Colavita and Anne Demarais will help students get creative while crafting nature-themed works of art.

Children and their families can learn about bird nesting on Aug. 15. Lawrence resident John Emmons will teach children how to make bird nests from materials found in the Lawrence Nature Center meadow.

Artist Christina Winka, a Lawrence resident, will host a wreath making class on Aug. 22. She has been making crafts with dried flowers and fruits for over 20 years, and she will teach children how to make wreaths out of similar materials.

On Aug. 29, storyteller Mike Erdie will share stories about the outdoors, ghosts and more around a campfire. Families can roast marshmallows while listening to Erdie’s stories or share their own.

The programs, intended for young children and their parents, are free. Registration is not required, and light refreshments will be served. All programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Lawrence Nature Center. The center is located at 481 Drexel Ave.

For more information, email lawrencenaturecenter@gmail.com, call (609) 882-6367 or visit lawrencenaturecenter.com.