An employee of Target in the Nassau Park Shopping Center was the victim of an assault on June 21.

According to West Windsor Police, Brielle D. Marshall, 20, of Ewing, entered the store with her two sisters and two children and encountered the victim, a store employee, with whom she had an ongoing dispute.

Police said the victim advised her manager, who asked the group to leave the store. They left, but returned later, and Marshall located the victim and sprayed her with pepper spray, police said.

A fight ensued, and the parties were separated by Target staff. Police also said that Marshall threw a cellphone to the ground, shattering it, and told police it belonged to the victim.

Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (pepper spray), unlawful possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief. She was released pending a future court date.

Plainsboro

Animal cruelty. Police responded to Lenape Trail on July 15 after a park ranger said that he had observed a man swing his open hand to knock a chipmunk off a tree branch, causing it to fall the pavement and die. Police arrested Min Wang, 51, of Tennyson Drive and charged him with cruelty to animals.

DWI arrests. A driver stopped for improper colored lamps on July 8 was found to be under the influence of narcotics and in possession of marijuana, police said. Jacques Augustin Jr., 41, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with DWI, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police responding on July 9 to a single-car accident at the corner of Plainsboro and Scotts Corner Road found that the driver, Abdul K. Bangura, 31, of Ravens Crest Drive, was driving while intoxicated. He was also charged with traveling over a sidewalk over four miles per hour.

While conducting routine traffic enforcement on Plainsboro Road on July 9, police stopped Eliazar Mosquera, 47, of Fox Run Drive for erratic driving. Police said he was found to be intoxicated.

On July 15, police stopped a car on Route 1 north for erratic driving and said the driver was intoxicated. Deysis Gomez, 41, of New Brunswick was arrested and received summonses for DWI, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain a lane and speeding.

Ernesto Hernandez, 40, of Trenton was arrested on suspicion of DWI after a traffic stop for failure to maintain a lane on July 16. He also received summonses for reckless driving and careless driving.

Drug arrest. A driver stopped for disregarding a traffic signal on Scudders Mill Road on July 15 was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and marijuana, police said. Robert McPherson, 36, of Tamarron Drive was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and marijuana.

West Windsor

Theft by Deception. An employee of the 7-Eleven on Princeton-Hightstown Road was defrauded by a caller claiming to be from the store’s help desk on June 23. The caller claimed that there was an issue processing credit cards from the store and convinced the employee to run two “tests” in which she loaded two Green Dot gift/debit cards with $475 each, then provided the caller with the cards’ account numbers, expiration dates and security codes.

Police responded to Target in Nassau Park, where a customer had allegedly used a forged American Express traveler’s check to purchase $727.80 of merchandise on June 8. Police said they used video surveillance to identify the suspect as Lashonda Ebron, 30, of Philadelphia, who was known to police from previous investigations. Complaints were signed against her for forgery and theft by deception.

Theft. A woman reported that her wallet, which contained several credit cards, was stolen from her purse while she shopped at Whole Foods on June 10. She became aware of the theft when was informed by Bank of America that more than $19,000 in fraudulent charges had been made using her card.

A resident of Rumford Way reported the theft of 200 to 300 red bricks, valued at $250, that had been stacked behind a shed. The theft took place between June 2 and 16.

A South Brunswick resident reported that her wallet was stolen from the child section of her shopping cart while she shopped at the WalMart on June 21.