Students from the West Windsor-Plainsboro School District placed high in a competition held by Future Problem Solving Program International last month.

A total of 26 students attended the organization’s annual International Conference from June 7 to 11 at University of Wisconsin La Crosse. The theme of this year’s event was biosecurity.

The International Conference features four days of competitive problem solving, cooperative educational seminars, and social activities. Each year approximately 2,200 students and coaches attend the FPS International Conference.

The students competed in team scenario writing, team global issues problem solving, community problem solving and multi-affiliate global issues problem solving.

The following students received recognition for their outstanding achievements:

Second Place Middle Division Team Scenario—Maya Mau, Community Middle School, coached by Rebecca McLelland-Crawley.

Third Place Middle Division Team Scenario— Ansh Gadodia, Grover Middle School, coached by Debra Cohen.

Second Place Senior Division Multi-Affiliate Team Problem Solving—Alex Ma, High School North, coached by Vivian Yu.

In addition, the following students received World Champion designation on the international stage for their respective divisions:

Anika Prakash, High School South, Senior Division—Team Scenario Writing. She was coached by Amanda Huelbig.

Phanisree Akshinthala, Maya Mau, Shreya Joshi, Katherine Benjamin, Marilyn Zhang, Danielle Tseng, Sharanya Vutla, Cherie Fernandes, Rhythm Satav, Diya Rai, Raghava Vivekananda Panchagnula, Nikita Jain, Niyati Bantval, Palak Mehta, Olivia Richardson and Hannah Goldschmidt, Community Middle School, Middle Division—Community Problem Solving. The award was for the team’s NuYu 2.0 Mindful Panther Pause group. The team was coached by McLelland-Crawley.

In January, the NuYu group held a Wellness Fair at Community Middle School focused on helping students deal with stress.

FPSPI engages students in creative problem solving. Founded in 1974 by Dr. E. Paul Torrance, FPSPI workss to stimulate critical and creative thinking skills and encourages students to develop a vision for the future.

“Participants in FPSPI experience the excitement of creative thinking and the thrill of resolving complex problems with unique solution ideas,” said an organization press release.

Girl Scouts get Bronze Awards

The West Windsor-Plainsboro Service Unit and the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey presented girls in Troop 70049 with Bronze Awards on June 4.

The girls were recognized for their community service project, which helped raise awareness for the Antler Ridge Wildlife Sanctuary in Newton. The sanctuary helps provides care for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife.

The sanctuary, licensed by the state of New Jersey to care for fawns, raccoon, skunks, opossums, squirrels, rabbits, woodchucks and other small mammals, is dedicated to rehabilitating these animals back to health so they can be returned to the wild.

The scouts prepared and hung flyers around Grover and Community middle schools, provided information during morning announcements and collected supplies for the organization. They also acted as ambassadors at an event where Antler Ridge educated the public about its mission and assisted with the collection of supplies.

The girl scouts involved in the Antler Ridge project were Aurni Ahmed, Alexis Contes, Lauren Donnelly, Samirah Hussain, Alai Libano, Riya Limbasia, Sangeeta Quddus, Priya Zalavadia and Shriya Sudhakar.

The girls also worked on Helping a Daisy Troop project, for which they planned a number of activities for their Daisy Troop meetings.

Deaths

Charles E. Wolff III, 77, of West Windsor, died on July 15. Born in Trenton, Wolff was a lifelong area resident and worked for 42 years with the Local 9 as a pipe fitter.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Kathleen (Butkosky) Wolff; his mother, Alice Wolff; and children, Christina Melke, Charles E. Wolff IV and wife Marsha, Anthony Wolff, Michael Wolff, Daniel Wolff and wife Tina, Vincent Frank, John Wolff and wife Stephanie, and Peter Wolff and wife Erin.

Michael Kelly, 70, of Ewing Township, and a former resident of Plainsboro, died on July 13. Kelly retired from Credit Suisse First Boston in Manhattan, where he was a director of international operations. He was an Army veteran and served in Vietnam.

His volunteer activities included working with Habitat for Humanity and HomeFront, and coaching for the Cranbury-Plainsboro Little League.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Leonard Kelly; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Melissa Kelly of Los Angeles, CA; two daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly and Rob Kallen of Boonton, and Allison and Tim O’Shaughnessy of Yardley.

Vivian Wright MacPherson, 82, of Wilmington, North Carolina, died on July 2. MacPherson was born in Plainsboro and graduated from Princeton High School in 1953. She was employed by the West Windsor-Plainsboro Board of Education and Walter B. Howe Realty.

She started her own firm with three partners, then managed another real estate office. She and partner created the West Windsor planned community, Westwinds. She was active in Girls Scouts as well as the West Windsor Parent Teachers Association.

Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda (MacPherson) McIlwain of Richmond, Virginia; and her son Darryl David MacPherson and his wife Nancy (Redfield) MacPherson of Fairfield.

Dolores Y. Shaddow, 80, of Eastampton, and formerly of West Windsor, died on July 2. Born in Trenton, she lived in West Windsor for many years, where she was an active member in the PTA, the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Milton George Shaddow; four children, Michael Shaddow and wife, Karen, David Shaddow and wife, Caroline, Denise Shaddow Reil, and Nadine Ford and husband, Gerard.