The following is a response to a letter in the July 11 issue of the News by Phyllis Spiegel regarding traffic patterns on Schalks Crossing Road.

I could not agree more with your reader’s concern regarding the traffic patterns at the Plainsboro Post Office.

The answer however is not more police, the answer is for the post office or the township, to spend some money and expand the exit lane, which is too narrow and serves two purposes—exit traffic and mail drop off. In addition, the roadway is in severe disrepair.

I actually can understand why people exit through the entry lane—the traffic pattern dysfunction is caused by this inadequate exit lane.

But please, no more police. Hold the post office accountable for the problem.

—Dennis Buchert, Plainsboro