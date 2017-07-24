Summertime abounds with opportunities to see outdoor concerts, but when the rain comes, it is not a producer’s friend. Since two of its four concerts were rained out last year, the West Windsor Arts Council has decided to try a different approach this year.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Arts Council will offer a full-day of free music and performance-based acts on two stages under tents at Nassau Park Pavilion behind Panera Bread Company. The event will featuring a variety of musical genres as well as craft vendors and food trucks. The raindate is Aug. 6.

The entertainment is set to start at 11 a.m. with performances designed for families featuring instructors from The Circus Place demonstrating aerial feats and acrobatics.

At 11:40 a.m., Lolly Hopwood and friends will offer an interactive music and fitness show show for kids, which will be followed at 12:50 p.m. by a singer/songwriter showcase featuring five up-and-coming artists who have been selected from a call for entries to perform. The acts have not yet been announced by the WWAC.

Entity with Daniel Johnson and Craig Ebner will perform music on tabla and guitar starting at 2 p.m., followed by a performer yet to bet determined at 2:55 p.m. Starting at 4:05 p.m. is Indian fusion dance by Donia Salem.

Jazz artist Darryl Yokley and the Sound Reformation, which was featured at the WWAC’s Speakeasy Soiree earlier this year, is scheduled to go on at 4:45 p.m., followed by Pyrenesia at 5:55 p.m. performing bluegrass and gypsy jazz.

The closing act at 7:10 p.m is Mariachi Flor de Toloache—a Grammy-nominated, all-female mariachi band from New York City. Mariachi Flor De Toloache’s critically acclaimed self-titled debut album received a Latin Grammy nomination for “Best Ranchera Album” of 2015.

The group’s live performances were praised by Rolling Stone, Billboard Magazine, The New Yorker, GQ Magazine and The New York Times. Following a highly praised NPR “Tiny Desk Concert,” their collaboration with rock supergroup The Arcs landed them on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and BBC 2’s Later with Jools Holland.​

Go to westwindsorarts.org for schedule updates and for more information on the event.