What do you get when you have a distillery on a farm? Some of the greatest-tasting gin are smoothest vodka, and it’s being distilled right here in the Garden State. Sitting at the base of the Sourland Mountains on the scenic, sustainable Double Brook Farm is Sourland Mountain Spirits, the newest venture of Ray Disch.

You may know Ray Disch as the co-founder of Triumph Brewing Company in Princeton), Disch Real Estate or Total Home Manager, a local handyman and home maintenance company. This enterprise may be his most exciting yet. The distillery, established in 2015 and located behind Brick Farm Tavern and next to Troon Brewing Company, has been winning awards left and right for its small batch spirits. Most recently, Sourland Mountain Spirits was named “New Jersey’s Gin Distillery of the Year” by the New York International Spirits Competition.

This is New Jersey’s first farm distillery since prohibition, and the team has taken every step to ensure the spirits are of the highest quality, from getting their high-tech distillery equipment all the way from Hungary to artfully crafting the spirits in small batches.

“I loved the thought of building a craft distillery in my adopted home and community, Hopewell. This area has so much to offer and we’re really excited to be a part of it,” said founder Ray Disch. Visitors to the Sourland Mountain region will be able to visit the distillery for tours and tastings, take home bottles & souvenirs, and visit Brick Farm Tavern for delicious farm to table cuisine and a Sourland Mountain Spirits cocktail. There is also a craft brewery, Troon Brewing, on the property where beer lovers can purchase growlers.

This local farm distillery has been making its way around events throughout the state, giving craft spirits imbibers a taste of their freshly distilled goods. With its beautifully balanced botanicals and exciting citrus flavors, Sourland Mountain Spirits was recognized as the New Jersey Gin Distillery of the Year at the Eighth Annual New York International Spirits Competition.

What’s in store for the future? Sourland Mountain Spirits’ portfolio will branch out to include rum and barrel aged gin this fall with applejack and bourbon to shortly follow. Sourland Mountain Spirits is a lead supporter of the Sourland Mountain Conservancy and hopes to increase tourism to the region by offering an exciting, one-of-a-kind experience to travelers and locals alike.

Guided tours of up to 10 people can be scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays on SourlandSpirits.com. Tours begin at 1 p.m. and the last one starts at 5 p.m., each tour lasting approximately 45 minutes. The tours start with a detailed description of the distilling equipment and distilling process, followed by a tasting of the spirits at Brick Farm Tavern.

Sourland Mountain Spirits is located at 130 Hopewell-Rocky Hill Road in Hopewell. Learn more and schedule a tour at sourlandspirits.com or call 609-333-8575.