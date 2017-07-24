Paint-a-Treasure will host a grand re-opening ceremony for its new art studio location at 1905 Route 33 in Hamilton on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 3:30 p.m.

Previously located at Dragonfly Farms in Hamilton, Paint-a-Treasure has leased the larger location in Hamilton Square.

“We are so excited to introduce our paint and take art studio to the Hamilton Square community,” owner Marnie Kelly said. “The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Paint-a-Treasure marks the re-opening of our art filled environment that the entire family can enjoy together and create beautiful lasting memories.”

To celebrate the opening of their new location, Paint-a-Treasure will also offer a free open house on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Refreshments and tons of Disney princesses and Spider-Man will be onsite to meet families as they learn about the art studio.

Paint-a-Treasure Art Studio offers a mix of creative projects for all ages, from canvas painting, wood wall quotes and board art to pottery painting and wine glass painting. All of the projects can be taken home the same day. They also offer walk-in hours with no reservation needed, paint and sip events, birthday parties, fundraisers, scout classes and private event bookings.

Visit paintatreasure.com for more information about Paint-a-Treasure.