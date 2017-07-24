The Yardley Players are about to prove there’s no business like show business, as they present Annie Get Your Gun at Mercer County Community College’s Kelsey Theatre this summer. The show will run from Friday, July 28 to Sunday, Aug. 6.

Famous throughout the Wild West for her sharpshooting skills, Annie Oakley meets her match in fellow gunslinger Frank Butler. Performing with the traveling show headlined by the legendary Buffalo Bill Cody, Annie and Frank spar both professionally and romantically. Along the way, they belt out some of the most well-known tunes in Broadway history, including Doin’ What Comes Naturally, Anything You Can Do and There’s No Business Like Show Business.

The show stars Karaline Rosen of Robbinsville as Annie Oakley; Brian Davis as Frank Butler; Scott Karlin of Plainsboro as Buffalo Bill; Meredith Thomas of East Windsor as Dolly Tate; Nathan Parker as Charles Davenport; John Montero of Ewing as Chief Sitting Bull; Danielle Slaboda of Hamilton as Winnie Tate; Jon Logan of West Windsor as Tommy Keller.

Featured dancers are Margaret DeLucia of Robbinsville, Nicole Potenza of West Windsor, Reva Sangal of Princeton Junction, and Maryellen Molnar of Skillman.

Dates and show times for this Broadway classic are Fridays, July 28 and Aug. 4 at 8 p.m.; Saturdays, July 29 and Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.; and Sundays, July 30 and Aug. 6 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $16 students and children. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is located on the college’s West Windsor Campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road.