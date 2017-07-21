The following open houses are scheduled to take place in Princeton on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23. Please contact the real estate agent before attending, and be sure to revisit this page every Friday evening for the complete list of open houses.

188 Cherry Valley Road

$1,499,000

Open House: Sunday

Noon to 2 p.m.

Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty

502 Cherry Valley Road

$1,550,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

302 Christopher Drive

$1,500,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

42 Christopher Drive

$1,499,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

56 Finley Road

$1,399,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

92 Philip Drive

$1,299,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

343 Jefferson Road

$1,349,000

Open House:

Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.

74 Russell Road

$1,149,000

Open House:

Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m.

Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.

10 Sergeant Street

$1,299,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

35 Trewbridge Court

$710,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

11 Henderson Avenue

$599,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

