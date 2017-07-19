Perennial Favorites Garden Center is celebrating the creation of its pollinator display garden with an open house on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Designed to attract and feed butterflies, hummingbirds and honey bees, the garden is buzzing with all of those pollinators as well as hummingbird moths, lady bugs, gold finches, robins and blue jays. The garden is also filled with all of the flowers that attract the pollinators.

During the open house, guests will learn how to arrange host for egg laying and caterpillars, nectar for food for adults, plants for butterflies, and what plants will bring ruby-throated hummingbirds to your garden. Refreshments will be served.

Perennial Favorites Garden Center’s pollinator garden is designed to help pollinators and gardeners who care about them. As bees and other pollinators are dying in large numbers, the garden center is looking to do what it can to provide them with a local place to thrive.

Perennial Favorites Garden Center is a family owned garden center located at the intersection of Quakerbridge Road and Hughes Drive in Hamilton. For more information, visit their website.