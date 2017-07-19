The Mercer County Board of Chosen Freeholders honored the recipients of the 2017 Freeholder’s Scholarship at their July 13 meeting.

The goal of the Freeholders’ scholarship is to encourage students to attend Mercer County Community College. In doing so, the scholarship program provides financial assistance to high school seniors who possess a minimum GPA of 2.8 and have plans to attend MCCC in the fall. This year, the board was able to award 16 scholarships.

The scholarship winners were chosen by their respective high school guidance counselors. Scholarship recipients will receive $1,000 for their first year at MCCC and a second $1,000 will be awarded to those students who successfully complete their first year.

Freeholder chair Pat Colavita congratulated all of the winners and wished them the best in all of their future endeavors.

The following is a complete list of recipients and their respective schools: