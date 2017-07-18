Hailed as the father of modern rock musicals, Hair is up next at the Washington Crossing Open Air Theatre.

Set for six performances, Hair will takeover the stage from July 21 through July 30, with performances Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 7:30 p.m.

Set in the 1960s, Hair recaptures a time that still resonates in today’s society. The musical tells the story of the “tribe,” a group of politically active, long-haired hippies living a bohemian life in New York City.

Claude, Berger, and their roommate Sheila struggle to balance their young lives and their ongoing rebellion against the Vietnam War draft, their conservative parents, and society. Due to language and sexual themes that are portrayed in the production, Hair is suggested for mature audiences.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children, ages 12 and under. For complete information about the 2017 summer season mainstage shows, children’s theater productions, directions and more, visit their website, downtownpac.com.

The Washington Crossing Open Air Theatre is located inside Washington Crossing State Park at 455 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road in Titusville.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ coming to children’s series

The musical Beauty and the Beast is the next production in the children’s theater series at the Washington Crossing Open Air Theatre. Performances are set for July 21 through July 30 with showtimes on Fridays and Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

With book, music and lyrics by Open Air Theatre Artistic Director Louis Palena, Beauty and the Beast tells the classic tale of a prince, turned into a beast by an evil witch. For more information, visit downtownpac.com.