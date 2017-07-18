Girl Scouts from Hopewell, Princeton and West Windsor joined more than 1,400 Girl Scouts and volunteers from 24 states at the 2017 Girl Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in Fayette County, West Virginia.

Eight scouts and five adult volunteers from Hopewell, Princeton and West Windsor teamed up to form a “Jamboree Troop” to raise funds, plan the trip and travel together. They were the only New Jersey Scouts to attend.

To raise funds, the Girl Scouts sold cookies and sewed denim handbags and totes made from upcycled blue jeans. They sold the bags at the Pennington Farmers Market and Chance on Main in Pennington.

The group drove three cars and enjoyed historic sites, hiking, horseback riding and camping along the way at Shenandoah and Pipestem State Park.

At the Summit, the girls and leaders participated in many high-adventure challenges, ranging from archery and rifle shooting to rock climbing and zip-lining. They earned badges, participated in Scouting traditions and met Girl Scouts from all over the United States.