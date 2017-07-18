Mercer County Community College students Sean McGeehan and Jackie Leszcynski have earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Academic All-American honors for the 2016-17 academic year.

Freshman Sean McGeehan of Hamilton earned Second Team honors. The Nottingham High School graduate is an outfielder for the Vikings, appearing in 46 games and hitting .299 with 14 RBI. He is studying business administration.

Robbinsville’s Jackie Leszcynski was named to the Third Team Academic All-American list. Leszcynski is a freshman education major and a member of the women’s cross country team. She was part of the first Vikings squad to win the Region 19 title and compete in the NJCAA Division I National Championship in Kansas.

According to MCCC Athletics Director John Simone, to qualify for this honor athletes must complete two semesters as full-time students and earn at least 24 credits.

“Playing on a team at the college level is a major commitment,” Simone said. “These athletes had the focus and fortitude to achieve on a high level in their sport and in the classroom.”

There are three levels for NJCAA Academic All-American Teams: First Team honors for a GPA of 4.0, Second Team honors for a GPA of 3.80 to 3.99, and Third Team honors for a GPA of 3.60 to 3.79.