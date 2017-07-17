A Hopewell Township man was killed yesterday after he was hit by a pickup truck trailer while walking on Route 29.

Police said John Crowley, an 87-year-old Hopewell resident, was walking southbound on the shoulder of Route 29 with his wife. At approximately 3 p.m., he entered the southbound lane of the roadway for reasons that police say are currently unknown.

Crowley was then hit by a pickup truck towing an approximately 20’ enclosed trailer. The driver, a 47-year-old Lambertville resident, swerved left in an attempt to avoid hitting Crowley. However, police said their initial investigation indicates that the trailer being towed by the truck ultimately hit Crowley.

Crowley was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center by the Union Fire Company and Rescue Squad and paramedics from Capital Health. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident is being investigated by Hopewell officer James Hoffman, Hopewell Det. Alexis Mirra, and Det. Don Santora and Det. Jessica Marasco of the Mercer County Prosecutors Office.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the department at 609-737-3100.