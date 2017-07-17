Shop Hamilton—a group that represents Hamiltion’s local businesses—and Shine and Inspire, Inc. recently donated new bicycles and helmets to children at the CYO Summer Camp at the Bromley Neighborhood Center.

Shop Hamilton member and Shine and Inspire, Inc. founder Carol Feldman created the bike and helmet drive after learning about the center, including that many of the campers at the Bromley Neighborhood Center never had their own bicycle.

“Shine and Inspire is based on the premise of ‘paying it forward’ and that is exactly what this effort was all about,” Feldman said.

Feldman brought the idea to Shop Hamilton and together they raised the funds to purchase 55 bicycles for the summer campers.

The bicycles were purchased from Hamilton-based business Economy Bicycle & Skateboard Shop and came equipped with bells. Shop Hamilton member Doctors Express Urgent Care Center helped to provide the bicycle helmets.

“Time and time again, the members of Shop Hamilton have given back to our community in so many ways,” Joyce Cantalice, chairperson of Shop Hamilton, said. “This charitable project, thanks to the idea of Carol Feldman and support from our members, shows exactly what Shop Hamilton is all about.”

Mayor Kelly Yaede said this effort represents the very best of the Hamilton community. “The generosity of our local businesses and the compassion of our local non-profit organizations never ceases to amaze me,” she said.