The following open houses are scheduled to take place in Princeton on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16. Please contact the real estate agent before attending, and be sure to revisit this page every Friday evening for the complete list of open houses.

170 Lambert Drive

$1,945,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 3 p.m. $1,945,000Open House: Sunday1 to 3 p.m.

Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty

Click here to view this listing!

54 Montadale Drive

$1,200,000

Open House: Sunday

Noon to 2 p.m.

Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty

Click here to view this listing!

42 Christopher Drive

$1,499,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

Click here to view this listing!

343 Jefferson Road

$1,375,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

Click here to view this listing!

125 Crooked Tree Lane

$899,000

Open House:

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday. 1 to 4 p.m.

Click here to view this listing!

55 Linwood Circle

$875,000

Open House: Sunday

2 to 4 p.m.

Click here to view this listing!

209 Moore Street

$749,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

Click here to view this listing!

4 Scarlet Oak Drive

$399,900

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

Click here to view this listing!

30 Scarlet Oak Drive

$397,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 3 p.m.

Click here to view this listing!

Want more Princeton real upstate updates? Visit our sponsor’s website, callawayhenderson.com.