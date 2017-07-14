The EASEL Animal Rescue League is highlighting three pets for their Rescue of the Month.

Meatball

Meatball was picked up as a stray and had passed his time at another shelter, so he came here. He is young and very friendly. He also seems to be great with other dogs. Meatball has issues with food and resource guarding. EASEL is working working with him and making some progress. Anyone who would like to adopt him will need to commit to training him. Meatball may actually benefit from being with another dog.

Gracie and Olivia

Gracie and Olivia’s owner is going into assisted living and cannot take the cats with her. Both cats are laid back and were well cared for.

The EASEL trailer and Ewing Animal Shelter are located at 2 Jake Garzio

Drive in Ewing. The EASEL Animal Shelter is open for adoptions

everyday 12-3 p.m. The trailer is open for adoptions Saturdays and Sundays from 11-3 and Wednesday nights from 5-7 p.m. For more information, contact kitty@easelnj.org or call 609-883-0540.