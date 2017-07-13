Members of the Robbinsville Hamilton Rotary Club are hosting a bicycle recycling drive during Robbinsville’s National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

This is the club’s second bike drive of the summer. In June, the Robbinsville Hamilton Rotary Club collected more than 50 bikes and scooters for donation to the Bike Exchange of Mercer County.

Since its founding in 2009, the Bike Exchange has sold more than 12,000 bikes and raised more than $670,000 for the Boys and Girls Club and their after school programs. All of this is made possible, in part, through Green Community Bicycle Recycling efforts, such as the Robbinsville Hamilton Rotary’s Bike Drive Program.

The next scheduled bicycle recycling drive will take place during Robbinsville’s National Night Out on Aug. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the township police department, 1117 Route 130. For more information about donating a bicycle, visit rhrotary.org or call (609) 577-2536.