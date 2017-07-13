Pop artist and author Michael Albert is bringing his “Modern Pop Art Experience” program and Cereal Box Collage workshop to the Trenton Public Library this month to accompany an exhibition of his Pop Art Collages.

The workshop will take place Friday, July 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. for an art making session for children, teenagers and their families. A meet and greet with Albert will be held at noon in the Mezzanine Gallery, where 28 of his pieces are currently on display.

Albert is the author of An Artist’s America, an artist’s autobiography and is well-known for the collages he makes from the printed packages of famous consumer brands.

He set out this summer on a Pop Art Tour to bring the program to libraries, museums and festivals, stopping at more than 90 venues in nine states. Albert has been bringing his program to libraries, schools, museums and festivals all over the USA and Europe for more than a decade.

In addition to his workshop, Albert is displaying a retrospective exhibition of his Modern Pop Art works in the library’s art gallery through July 31. The exhibit spans span nearly 30 years of work.

At Albert’s two-hour program, all participants are invited to hear a short presentation by the artist, view a collection of prints of his handmade masterpieces, in addition to the gallery exhibition, and then create their own collage in his style using the same materials he likes to use, namely the printed cardboard packages of consumer products.

Finally, all participants will receive an art gift, compliments of the artist. They can each pick one of a selection of about 20 of his self-published limited edition prints, which he will give out and sign for free as a special thank you for attending.

All teachers and art educators who attend will receive an additional free poster to bring back to their schools. For more information, visit michaelalbert.com.