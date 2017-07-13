Registration is now open for the Lawrence Lacrosse Club 2017 fall clinics. Programs are available for boys and girls in grades pre-K through eight from Lawrence and any of the surrounding communities that do not currently offer a lacrosse program.

The fall clinics provide an opportunity for new players to try lacrosse and for experienced players to improve their skills. Scholarships and loaner equipment are available.

Boy’s clinic for grades one through eight

Players will be grouped by grade level and will participate in a weekly session held on Saturday evenings. The program will run from mid-September through mid-November. For insurance purposes, a U.S. Lacrosse membership is required for this program. Players must provide their own boys’ lacrosse equipment, although the club does offer loaner equipment on a first come, first serve basis. Registration fee is $50.

Girl’s clinic for grades one though eight

Players will be grouped by grade and participate in a weekly session held on Wednesday nights. The program will run from mid-September through early November. For insurance purposes, a U.S. Lacrosse membership is required for this program. Players must provide their own girls’ lacrosse equipment, although the club does offer loaner equipment on a first come, first serve basis. Registration fee is $50.

Little Laxers for boys and girls in grades pre-K through first

Little Laxers offers an introduction to the sport in a relaxed environment. Participants will be taught the basics of lacrosse through games led by experienced coaches. This program will run from mid-September through late October on Sunday afternoons. The club will provide all necessary equipment. First graders may choose to participate in Little Laxers or the clinics. Registration fee is $30.

Space is limited. Visit their website, lawrencelacrosse.com, to register.

The Lawrence Lacrosse Club is also in need of volunteers. No lacrosse experience is necessary. They need coaches, team parents and administrative help to support their recently expanded program offerings. If you would like to volunteer or have questions about registration, contact lawrencelacrosse@gmail.com.